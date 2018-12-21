The story appears on
Page A6
December 21, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Public back 3 Ferrari smash driver
An exhausted delivery driver in Taiwan who smashed into three Ferraris has been inundated with donations after his plight sparked a deluge of public sympathy.
Lin Chin-hsiang had a particularly miserable day at work in the early hours of Sunday morning when he drifted off at the wheel while delivering incense to temples on a mountain road above Taipei.
He not only wrecked his family’s car but also plowed into a trio of Ferraris parked midway through a weekend morning drive in the hills.
“I must have fallen asleep, I’m not sure what happened,” the soft-spoken 20-year-old said yesterday from the incense shop where he works alongside his mother.
“I will work hard to pay for the damage.”
No one was hurt in the collision but Lin faces a mammoth bill because his car insurance has a cap on payouts.
Local media quoted Ferrari dealers in Taipei as saying the repairs to the vehicles could cost NT$12 million (US$390,000), which would take Lin decades to pay off.
But members of the public have flocked to his aid. City authorities said a fund set up to receive donations had so far received NT$814,000.
Many of those donating were inspired by the contrast between the comparatively gilded lives of the Ferrari owners and the overworked man who hurtled into them.
Lin said he had to drop out of college this summer to help his mother run their incense shop — his father died some five years back. He also holds down a second job at a nearby barbecue restaurant.
