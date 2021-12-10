Pupils get lessons from space

The story appears on
THE first live class from China’s space station was held yesterday, and given by Shenzhou-13 crew members Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu to students on Earth.
The class began at 3:40pm, with a total of 1,420 students attending the lecture from five classrooms across China. The primary classroom was located in the China Science and Technology Museum in Beijing.
Classrooms had also been set up in Nanning in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Wenchuan County in Sichuan Province, Hong Kong and Macau.
Wang, assisted by the two other crew members, gave the students a tour of the living and working areas of the space station.
She showed them the microwave, water dispenser and refrigerator in the space kitchen. She opened the mini-fridge and took out an apple.
In response to a Hong Kong student’s question about water, Wang said the water they drink is recycled, noting that there is no difference in taste between regular and recycled water.
With a water recycling system, full use is made of every drop of water in the space station, she said.
Wang said the astronauts may look a little chubby and puffy as the microgravity in space can affect blood circulation. They use a treadmill, spin bike and resistance bands to stay healthy. She showed the students how to increase their upper limb strength with the bike by putting her hands on the pedals and floating upside down.
Zhai introduced the special uniform Ye was wearing during the class. It is called a “penguin jumpsuit” and has multiple elastic bands inside it to help the astronauts maintain their muscle strength.
The three astronauts entered space aboard the Shenzhou-13 spaceship, and entered China’s space station on October 16, embarking on the country’s longest-ever crewed space station construction mission.
