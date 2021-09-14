Putian situation ‘serious’

Home » Nation

THE COVID-19 situation in the southeastern city of Putian is “serious and complex” and it is very likely more new cases will emerge in communities, schools and factories, state broadcaster CCTV said yesterday, citing National Health Commission experts.

By 8pm yesterday, the city in Fujian Province had reported 79 infections in the latest outbreak, including 58 confirmed cases and 21 asymptomatic patients.

Fujian’s capital city Xiamen has found 12 confirmed cases as of 6pm yesterday. Cases have also been reported in nearby city of Quanzhou.

A total of 43 local cases had been reported in Fujian between September 10 and September 12, NHC data showed.

The first few infections, found during routine testing, were elementary students in Xianyou County in Putian. Another cluster is among workers in a local shoe factory.

The First Affiliated Hospital of Xiamen University was put under lockdown yesterday after a logistics staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The case was detected during a routine screening, and outpatient and emergency medical services have been suspended, the hospital said.

Siming District of Xiamen City, where the hospital is located, imposed a lockdown in parts of the area, with residents ordered to stay at home and social gatherings banned.