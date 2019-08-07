Advanced Search

August 7, 2019

Pyramid gang busted

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 7, 2019 | Print Edition

A total of 144 suspects have been caught for organizing and leading a pyramid scheme involving more than 85 million yuan (US$10.8 million), police in the city of Dalian said on Monday. Police discovered a large number of people often gathered at certain areas in Dalian, in the northeast Liaoning Province, since the second half of 2017. An initial investigation led to a suspected pyramid scheme that often organized large-scale gatherings. Police raided their venues several times but the organization continued to exist. After a thorough investigation, police dispatched more than 1,000 officers in 129 teams to relevant provinces and municipalities in mid-June.

