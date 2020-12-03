Qingdao carries out mass tests

Home » Nation

THE city of Qingdao in east China’s Shandong Province inspected companies that deal with imported frozen food and conducted COVID-19 tests on workers, local authorities said yesterday.

The move follows a worker of a local seafood company being found an asymptomatic carrier of COVID-19 on Tuesday. So far, 48,435 workers in the industry have been sampled for nucleic acid tests, with 48,315 testing negative and the rest awaiting results.

Meanwhile, one person tested positive for the virus in south China’s Shenzhen.

The case surnamed Yang is a close contact of a previous imported case who works as a cross-border truck driver from Hong Kong. All Yang’s close contacts are now quarantined. Local authorities have advised citizens to avoid traveling.