Qingdao’s first-class airport opening up fresh horizons

The Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport, a new airport in east China’s Shandong Province opened yesterday.

The airport is ranked as 4F, the highest in China’s airport ranking.

The Qingdao Liuting International Airport was closed as the new airport went into operation.

The completed first phase of the new airport covers 16.25 square kilometers, with a total investment of nearly 36.04 billion yuan (US$5.56 billion).

The airport is expected to be able to handle an annual passenger throughput of 35 million, a cargo throughput of 500,000 tons, and 300,000 aircraft takeoffs and landings by 2025.

The airport will connect Qingdao with about 130 domestic destinations, including most major Chinese cities and regions. International and regional air routes will link Qingdao with about 50 major overseas cities, including 17 in Japan and the Republic of Korea.

As a major comprehensive transportation hub, the airport offers passengers access to the metro and high-speed rail services.

It will be more convenient for business people, especially in foreign trade sector, to visit their clients from across the world after the airport opens, said Seol Kyu Jong, a ROK businessman based in Qingdao.

The expanded logistics network from the new airport will also significantly cut transportation costs.

The airport’s second-phase project also kicked off yesterday.

Upon completion of the project, Jiaodong airport will be able to handle an annual passenger throughput of 55 million, a cargo throughput of 1 million tons, and 452,000 aircraft takeoffs and landings by 2045.