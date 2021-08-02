Qinghai bans fishing

Home » Nation

Northwest China’s Qinghai Province yesterday initiated a five-year fishing ban in parts of the Qinghai section of the Yellow River and its tributaries.

The ban, effective until July 31, 2026, covers the main stream of the Yellow River in Qinghai, two lakes and nine tributaries of the country’s second-longest river, said the Qinghai provincial agriculture and rural affairs department.

Dubbed “the water tower of China,” Qinghai is home to the Sanjiangyuan (Three-River-Source) area, where the three major rivers — the Yangtze, the Yellow and the Lancang (Mekong) originate.