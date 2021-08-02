The story appears on
Page A7
August 2, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Qinghai bans fishing
Northwest China’s Qinghai Province yesterday initiated a five-year fishing ban in parts of the Qinghai section of the Yellow River and its tributaries.
The ban, effective until July 31, 2026, covers the main stream of the Yellow River in Qinghai, two lakes and nine tributaries of the country’s second-longest river, said the Qinghai provincial agriculture and rural affairs department.
Dubbed “the water tower of China,” Qinghai is home to the Sanjiangyuan (Three-River-Source) area, where the three major rivers — the Yangtze, the Yellow and the Lancang (Mekong) originate.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.