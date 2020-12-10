Qinghai home clean-up

Home » Nation

Northwest China’s Qinghai Province renovated 200,000 dilapidated houses from 2016 to 2020, local authorities said.

During the period, the average subsidy for such renovations reached roughly 25,000 yuan (US$3,830) per household.

For registered poverty-stricken households in agricultural and pastoral areas, subsidies were increased to 50,000 yuan and 60,000 yuan.

Qinghai has twice carried out work to ensure homes included in the scheme are repaired in a timely manner, said Wang Fachang, director of the provincial department of housing and urban-rural development.

All 145,400 registered poor households in Qinghai have benefited from the renovation project, said Wang.