December 9, 2019

Quality counts

December 9, 2019

About 95.5 percent of 2,007 respondents said they pay more attention to the quality of the products and services than ever before, according to a recent survey conducted by China Youth Daily. The survey found that 58 percent of the respondents purchased fewer but higher-quality products, and nearly half of the respondents showed tendencies to buy practical and unique products. “Consumers these days are fastidious and want better quality and stylish products,” said Xu Hui, a former clothing merchant from Shandong Province.

