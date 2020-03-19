The story appears on
March 19, 2020
Quarantine violator loses job
A Bayer China employee was sacked by the company on Tuesday after a viral video clip showed her running outside without a face mask during her home-quarantine period.
In the clip, the woman, a Chinese-Australian who recently returned to Beijing, is seen arguing with a quarantine worker who dissuades her from jogging outside since she is still under 14-day home quarantine.
Flouting the rules, she shouts “I need to do exercise! If I fall sick, who would take care of me? You? Help! I’m being harassed!”
The quarantine worker called police who admonished her with a reminder that no one is above the law regardless of nationality.
To curb the spread of COVID-19, China has tightened quarantine procedures for people arriving from foreign countries.
Everyone coming to Beijing from abroad is quarantined in designated sites or their homes for 14 days for observation.
Bayer China said the woman was fired after an investigation. The company said it firmly supports China in its fight against the coronavirus epidemic.
