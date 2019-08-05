Radicals condemned for flag-insulting acts

Home » Nation

A CENTRAL government spokesperson yesterday strongly condemned the egregious acts of flinging the Chinese national flag into the sea by some radical protesters in Hong Kong.

A video posted online on Saturday showed some black-clad radicals scaled a flagpole near Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor, and removed the Chinese national flag, while some accomplices used umbrellas to keep the whole act from public view.

With playful laughters, they later flung the flag into the water, according to Hong Kong media.

“The acts have seriously violated the National Flag Law of the People’s Republic of China and the National Flag and National Emblem Ordinance of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region,” said the spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council.

“Their conduct has blatantly offended the state and national dignity, wantonly trampled on the bottom line of the ‘one country, two systems’ principle, and greatly hurt the feelings of the entire Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots.”

The spokesperson expressed strong indignation over the acts.

“We firmly support the HKSAR police and the judicial organs in decisively enforcing the law, strictly administering justice and bringing offenders to justice as soon as possible,” said the spokesperson.

The ugly flag-insulting acts by a very small number of radicals showed once again that they have gone far beyond the realm of free expression and slipped into the abyss of criminality, said the spokesperson, stressing the acts must be severely punished in accordance with the law, without leniency.

Early yesterday, Hong Kong residents had gathered in Harbor City to hold a voluntary Chinese national flag-raising ceremony in the morning.

The Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR also condemned the illegal acts.

Their acts are another public provocation against the state dignity after some radical protesters besieged the building of the liaison office and defaced the national emblem on July 21, the office said in a statement.

Such lawless evil deeds must be severely punished in accordance with the law, the office said.

People from all walks of life in Hong Kong have expressed their indignation over the act by some radicals of flinging the national flag into the sea.

They strongly condemned the act as a flagrant trampling on the national dignity and the principle of “one country, two systems,” calling on the Hong Kong government to hold the perpetrators accountable.

Leung Chun-ying, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, issued three posts on the social media to express his “strongest condemnation” of the act.

He also offered a reward of 1 million Hong Kong dollars (US$128,000) for those who offer useful information leading to the capture of whoever committed the crime.

Chan Man Ki, founding president of the Small and Medium Law Firms Association of Hong Kong, also expressed her strongest condemnation of the act, saying that it is punishable for fines and a jail term of three years according to relevant Hong Kong regulations.

Chan said from storming and vandalizing the Legislative Council (LegCo) building, storming the institution of the central government in Hong Kong and defacing the Chinese national emblem, to throwing the national flag into the sea, some radicals have been escalating their behaviors in an attempt to abuse the principle of “one country, two systems” and trample on the national dignity.

The Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions issued a statement to express strong condemnation of the crime.

Noting that the misdeed of the perpetrators is an outrage and has crossed the bottom line, the statement denounced the “wirepullers” for inciting young people to undermine Hong Kong’s stability and prosperity.

A statement issued by the Friends of Hong Kong Association condemned the act and called on the SAR government to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The New People’s Party also slammed the act as being “lawless” and “an insult and challenge to state sovereignty.”

Kaizer Lau Ping-cheung, a Chinese national political advisor, said the extremist act was an “outrage” and a “serious crime” and must be punished.