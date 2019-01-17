Railway freight on rise

Home » Nation

China’s rail freight volume, an indicator of broad economic activity, rose 9.1 percent year on year in 2018, according to the China Railway Corporation. Railways carried 4.02 billion tons of freight last year, 334 million tons more than the previous year. Of the total, state-operated railways carried 3.19 billion tons of cargo, up 9.3 percent or 272 million tons. Compared with highway freight, the increased rail freight could reduce emissions of carbon dioxide by 7.36 million tons.