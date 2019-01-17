The story appears on
Page A6
January 17, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Railway freight on rise
China’s rail freight volume, an indicator of broad economic activity, rose 9.1 percent year on year in 2018, according to the China Railway Corporation. Railways carried 4.02 billion tons of freight last year, 334 million tons more than the previous year. Of the total, state-operated railways carried 3.19 billion tons of cargo, up 9.3 percent or 272 million tons. Compared with highway freight, the increased rail freight could reduce emissions of carbon dioxide by 7.36 million tons.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.