Rare bronze pieces recovered by police
Police in north China’s Shanxi Province have retrieved two pieces of bronze ware dating back to the early Western Zhou Dynasty (11th century-770 BC).
The two pieces of bronze ware, called Yifangyi and Yizun, had both been stolen from a tomb in the city of Yuncheng before they were sold in several cities in China and then lost overseas.
Yizun is an open-mouthed bronze ware with inscriptions of 23 characters cast on it. Yifangyi is a cuboid container used as a drinking vessel in ancient times with beast-face patterns and the same inscriptions.
Archeologists said judging from the inscriptions on the two items, they can deduce that the bronze ware was from the early Western Zhou Dynasty.
The tomb would have been for an official with a relatively high political status.
The two pieces of bronze ware with exquisite patterns are extremely rare and valuable. Archeologists identified them as cultural relics of the top level under national protection, police said.
