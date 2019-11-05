The story appears on
November 5, 2019
Reaction to policies decried
A Chinese mainland spokesperson yesterday denounced Taiwan authority’s denigration of the mainland’s new policies for promoting cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation.
When businesses and people on both sides welcome the new measures, Taiwan’s mainland affairs authority is eager to make irresponsible remarks to denigrate and discredit them, Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said.
The new “26 measures” are introduced to further address Taiwan compatriots’ needs and to enable them to share opportunities for development in the mainland in broader areas, while Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party administration has “turned a deaf ear to the voices of the people and turned a blind eye to their difficulties.”
Ma pointed out that the DPP administration has constantly put obstacles in the way of the interests and well-being of Taiwan compatriots.
