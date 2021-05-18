The story appears on
May 18, 2021
Related News
Record infections in Taiwan
TAIWAN yesterday confirmed 335 new cases of COVID-19, of which 333 were classified as local infections, breaking its daily record of local infections for the fourth consecutive day.
Amid the surge in local cases, the island will close its borders with effect from tomorrow to all arrivals and transit travelers, except citizens and residency holders.
The ban will remain in place for a month, from May 19 to June 18, and exceptions will only be made in cases of emergency or for humanitarian reasons.
Starting today, all schools in Taipei and New Taipei City from elementary to high school level will be closed for 11 days to help stem the spread of the disease.
