Recoverable satellites double payloads

China is developing a new-generation recoverable satellite for commercial use, which is expected to make its maiden flight next year.

Delivering a report at a science communication conference recently, Zhao Huiguang, chief designer of the recoverable satellite from the China Academy of Space Technology, said China’s new generation recoverable satellite will be able to return 500kg to 600kg payloads to Earth from space.

So far, China has launched 25 recoverable satellites and their usage is shifting from resources investigation to space science, according to Zhao.

China launched its 25th recoverable satellite, SJ-10, in April 2016 to carry out 19 space science experiments, including mice-embryo development in space and thermocapillary convection experiments.

“Through that mission, we improved the recoverable satellite platform,” Zhao said. “Currently, our satellite is able to return 250kg payloads back to Earth from space.”

An investment report shows that the scale of the space micro gravity industry in the development of new materials, electronic technology and biological pharmacy has increased rapidly in recent years, which means the commercial recoverable satellite has promising prospects, Zhao said. He added that the functions of China’s recoverable satellites can be further improved in fields such as carrying capacity, microgravity level, in-orbit experimental capacity, data service, power supply and duration of orbit.

In the coming 10 years, China will launch 10 to 15 recoverable satellites to meet the demand of domestic and international customers.