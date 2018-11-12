The story appears on
Page A6
November 12, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Recruiting pilots
The People’s Liberation Army Air Force is to recruit 40 female student pilots nationwide in 2019, according to its recruitment bureau. The nationwide recruitment will be open to high school graduates aged between 17 and 20, said Fang Chuanhong, deputy head of the bureau. The Chinese Air Force has been cooperating with universities in training aviation talent, and 78 percent of the first list of their jointly trained pilots are now incorporated into combat positions, said Fang.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.