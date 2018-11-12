Advanced Search

November 12, 2018

Recruiting pilots

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 November 12, 2018 | Print Edition

The People’s Liberation Army Air Force is to recruit 40 female student pilots nationwide in 2019, according to its recruitment bureau. The nationwide recruitment will be open to high school graduates aged between 17 and 20, said Fang Chuanhong, deputy head of the bureau. The Chinese Air Force has been cooperating with universities in training aviation talent, and 78 percent of the first list of their jointly trained pilots are now incorporated into combat positions, said Fang.

