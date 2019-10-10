Red themes glitter at comic festival as PRC turns 70

Home » Nation

“Red cultures” with the themes including patriotism and Chinese histories glittered at the China International Comics Festival Expo in Guangzhou, capital of south China’s Guangdong Province from last Wednesday to last Sunday.

A large number of Chinese original ACG (animation, comics and games) products were exhibited at the event.

One cartoon, named “Rising of Youth China,” tells the history of the May 4th Movement, a patriotic campaign launched in 1919 by a large number of young Chinese to fight imperialism and feudalism.

The comic is popular on the Kuaikan Comics platform, one of the biggest comic websites in China, with more than 40 million readers and nearly 100,000 likes received.

It also won the 16th China Animation and Comic Competition Golden Dragon Award this year.

Several works such as “The Leader” that celebrates the 200th anniversary of Karl Marx’s birth were also welcomed by visitors.

“The 5,000-year-old culture of the Chinese nation and history of 70 years since the founding of the People’s Republic of China are endless treasures,” said Lai Chunhui, head of Guangzhou Comicfans Culture Co Ltd.

“They are an inexhaustible source of inspiration for Chinese animation.”

The game experience area also attracted many visitors.

A mobile game about the history of scientific research projects in China has won 10 points on the TapTap, a Chinese mobile games sharing platform.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and red-themed mobile games and PC game development are showing an upward trend, said Zhang Jieheng, an official from the Guangdong Entertainment and Game Industry Association.

The development of red-themed games will become a major trend in game industry in the next few years, Zhang added.