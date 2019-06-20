The story appears on
June 20, 2019
Reducing emissions of carbon at big events
China has published its first guide to implementing carbon neutrality during big events, among other actions to deal with climate change.
The guide, issued by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, offers event organizers specific measures to reduce carbon emissions, such as providing attendees with reusable daily supplies, double-sided printed materials and vegetarian options.
The use of air-conditioning systems and the number of decorative materials and wrappers should be as minimal as possible.
To offset greenhouse gas emissions during large events, organizers are encouraged to purchase carbon credits or carbon quotas, or grow new carbon-sink forests.
It is the first time China has published a national document on carbon neutrality, according to Liu Qingzhi, a senior engineer of the China Environmental United Certification Center.
“China has launched various low-carbon-oriented events referring to related international standards since 2010,” said Liu. “The new guide provides China with a road map for further low-carbon movements.”
As the world’s largest developing country, China is resolute in coping with climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
In 2018, China cut its carbon emissions per unit of GDP by about 45.8 percent compared with the 2005 level, fulling the target two years in advance.
Yesterday was National Low-Carbon Day which falls on the third day of National Energy Efficiency Promotion Week.
