Reforms to insurance list slash drug costs

CHINA’S new national medical insurance catalog came into effect yesterday, adding 70 new drugs with their prices slashed by an average 60.7 percent.

Eight domestically produced drugs that are seen as “major innovations” and have just hit the market in recent years are among the new additions, according to the National Healthcare Security Administration.

About 22 anti-cancer drugs, seven drugs for rare diseases, 14 for chronic diseases and four especially for children will be included.

And the prices of three new drugs for hepatitis C will be reduced by an average 85 percent, officials said.

Most of the additions are new drugs of high clinical value that can be used to treat multiple diseases including cancer, diabetes and tuberculosis, and the prices of most imported drugs will be set at the lowest in the world under the reforms.

After the price cuts and insurance, the financial burden on patients will be eased by over 80 percent.

This is the first adjustment to the catalog since the NHSA was established in 2018.

With the additions, the catalog now has 2,709 drugs, compared with 2,645 in 2017.