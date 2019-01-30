The story appears on
January 30, 2019
Reforms to make organ transplant system fair
All donated transplant organs must now be distributed automatically through a unified computerized platform to ensure fair and transparent distribution and traceability.
Hospitals where transplants are performed should enter the information of all patients waiting for transplants into the China Organ Transplant Response Systems and keep it updated, according to a regulation released by the National Health Commission Monday.
Organ procurement organizations must register information of potential donors on the computerized platform to share and distribute donated organs while making an assessment of the donors.
The transplant response system matches donated organs with potential recipients and distributes organs based on defined principles, including urgency.
The regulation, which will take effect on March 1, bans any organization or individual from distributing organs on their own.
China banned the use of organs from executed prisoners in 2015 and made voluntary donation the only legitimate source.
