Regional jet hits million passenger milestone

More than 1 million passengers have now traveled on the ARJ21, China’s first domestically developed regional jet, via multiple Chinese carriers.

A Chengdu Airlines ARJ21 received the millionth traveler on Monday on Flight EU6674, bound from Shangrao in east China’s Jiangxi Province to Chengdu in southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

Since the jet, which has a range of up to 3,700 kilometers, started commercial operations with Chengdu Airlines in June 2016, it has connected 56 domestic and international cities.

The Commercial Aircraft Corp of China, the jet’s developer which is based in Shanghai, has so far delivered 33 ARJ21s to Air China, China Eastern, China Southern, Chengdu Airlines, Jiangxi Air, Urumqi Air and Genghis Khan Airlines.

Orders for the ARJ21 total about 600 units from over 20 domestic and international customers, according to COMAC.

As the first operator, Chengdu Airlines has trained 496 pilots and specialists for the ARJ21.

The airline plans to open additional short and medium-haul routes to eastern Russia, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia and South Asia, the company said.