Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

February 25, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Registration scalpers

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 February 25, 2019 | Print Edition

MORE than 30 hospitals in Beijing have installed facial recognition systems to identify registration scalpers, the municipal health authority has said. The system recorded more than 2,100 “suspected scalpers” who frequently come to make appointments at registration desks and then sell them to patients in need. The city’s police further identified suspected scalpers. More than 900 such scalpers were detained last year during a citywide crackdown campaign. Security will now be alerted once scalpers enter. In the meantime, authorities have also strengthened efforts to prevent any cheating behaviors on registration apps.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿