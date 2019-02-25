The story appears on
Registration scalpers
MORE than 30 hospitals in Beijing have installed facial recognition systems to identify registration scalpers, the municipal health authority has said. The system recorded more than 2,100 “suspected scalpers” who frequently come to make appointments at registration desks and then sell them to patients in need. The city’s police further identified suspected scalpers. More than 900 such scalpers were detained last year during a citywide crackdown campaign. Security will now be alerted once scalpers enter. In the meantime, authorities have also strengthened efforts to prevent any cheating behaviors on registration apps.
