Regulators hold talks with tech firms over ‘deepfake’

CHINESE regulators summoned 11 domestic technology companies including Alibaba, Tencent and ByteDance for talks on use of “deepfake” technologies on their content platforms, stepping up scrutiny of the sector.

China’s cyberspace administrator said in a statement yesterday that it and the public security ministry met with the companies to talk about “security assessments” and potential problems with application of “deepfake” technology and audio social apps that has yet to undergo safety assessment procedures.

Companies called in for talks included smartphone maker Xiaomi, livestreaming firm Kuaishou and music streaming service NetEase Cloud Music.

The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Deepfakes use artificial intelligence to create hyper-realistic but fake videos or audios where a person appears to say or do something they did not.

China has increased scrutiny of its Internet giants in recent months, citing concerns over monopolistic behavior and potential infringement of consumer rights. Twelve technology companies, including Tencent and Baidu, were fined for flouting anti-monopoly rules.

Security assessments

Authorities urged them to comply with cybersecurity laws and conduct security assessments, improve risk prevention and control and “take effective rectification measures” for any previously unknown safety hazards.

Regulators also told the companies to “conduct security assessments on their own” and submit reports to the government when they plan to add new functions or new information services that “have the ability to mobilize society,” the statement said.

The meeting also comes as many companies including TikTok owner ByteDance are working on Clubhouse-like apps for the Chinese market.

Other new offerings include Kuaishou’s invitation-based Feichuan app and Xiaomi’s reworking of Mi Talk app into an invitation-only audio service targeted at professionals.

China in 2019 banned online video and audio providers from using artificial intelligence technologies to produce “fake news” that authorities deem to be untrue. President Xi Jinping on Monday warned about risks surrounding “platform” companies — a term that could refer to mobile and Internet firms — and called for greater oversight of the sector.