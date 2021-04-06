Relic museum popular during festival

Home » Nation

The Sanxingdui Museum in southwest China’s Sichuan Province enjoyed huge popularity during the three-day Qingming Festival holidays by receiving nearly 20,000 visitors on the peak day, after new archeological discoveries brought international attention.

The museum saw over 15,000 visitors on Saturday, the first day of the Qingming Festival, breaking its record for daily visitors. And on the next day, even more visitors swarmed into the museum to exceed 19,800.

To cope with the large flow of people, on Sunday afternoon, the museum’s official Weibo account carried a message to remind visitors to avoiding rush hours or rescheduling their visiting time.

The museum, in the northeast corner of the Sanxingdui Ruins site in Guanghan City, showcases various kinds of precious cultural relics unearthed at the site, such as a 2.62-meter-tall standing statue, a 1.38-meter-wide bronze mask, and a 3.95-meter-high bronze tree.

On March 20, Chinese archeologists announced some major discoveries made during the 37th excavation since its last excavation 35 years ago.

The ruins were discovered in the late 1920s and first excavated in 1934.

More than 500 important cultural relics have been unearthed in the six newly-found pits, including fragments of gold masks, bird-shaped gold ornaments, gold foils, painted bronze head portraits, giant bronze masks, a bronze sacred tree, ivories, fragments of exquisite tooth carvings, jade cong, or cylinder, and jade tools.

Since the new discoveries were known to the public, the number of people visiting the museum increased sharply.