Remains of Great Wall castle dug up

The remains of a Great Wall castle dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) have been discovered in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, the Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology said yesterday.

Relics, including two courtyards, were found at the remains of the Qingpingbao castle, in Jingbian County, Yulin City.

The courtyard on the south is relatively large at 60 meters long and 25 meters wide. Its walls, houses, and brick floors are well preserved.

Archeologists also unearthed a stone tablet in the courtyard. According to the inscription on the tablet, the courtyard is the site of a temple called Xianying Palace. More than 30 painted clay statues were also found.

The other courtyard is the site of the remains of a larger building to the east of the Xianying Palace. A 12-meter-long and 3-meter-tall base was discovered here.

The remains of the castle were found in an earth ditch from which local villagers took soil to build a road in April last year, and rescue excavation work started in the following month.

The castle is about 10 kilometers from the Great Wall, built in the Ming Dynasty.

It retains the pattern, style, and characteristics of a Ming Wall castle. It is well preserved.