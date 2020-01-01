Remote village’s ropeway to the world

Home » Nation

SOUTHWEST China’s Sichuan Province launched a cable car service yesterday to provide free rides for villagers on a cliff.

The ropeway, about 420 meters long and 400 meters high, connects Abuluoha Village in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture to the outside world in a more convenient way.

Surrounded by mountains, the village of over 250 residents has sat in isolation and poverty for more than 50 years. In the past, people had to spend at least three hours climbing up and down steep mountainous roads to get to other places.

With a carrying capacity of one ton, the cable car can hold up to eight people during one trip. It also can transport villagers’ motorbikes, grain and vegetables across the Xixi River canyon within 20 minutes.

During county fairs, the local government will send two eight-seat buses to the end of the ropeway to take villagers to the county seat for shopping.

Meanwhile, a 3.8-km road is being built to connect Abuluoha to Weimu Village in another township. The construction of a key tunnel of the project is expected to finish in April.

With China’s pledge to wipe out absolute poverty and build a moderately prosperous society by 2020, drastic changes have been seen across the country.

Since 2012, Sichuan has invested 600 billion yuan (US$86 billion) on transport systems in poverty-stricken areas.