May 25, 2021
Report on lab refuted
CHINA yesterday refuted the report claiming that researchers at a Wuhan lab were ill in autumn 2019 with COVID-19-like symptoms.
According to the Wall Street Journal, three researchers from Wuhan Institute of Virology sought hospital care in November 2019. The lab’s statement released on March 23, 2021, showed that there were zero COVID-19 infections at the institute, Zhao Lijian, the foreign ministry spokesperson said yesterday.
