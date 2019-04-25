Home » Nation

China plans to send a manned mission to the moon and build a research station there within the next decade, state media reported yesterday, citing a top space official.

China aims to achieve space superpower status and took a major step toward that goal when it became the first nation to land a rover on the far side of the moon in January.

It now plans to build a scientific research station on the moon’s south pole within the next 10 years, the China National Space Administration head Zhang Kejian said during a speech marking Space Day, Xinhua reported.

He also added that China plans to launch a Mars probe by 2020.