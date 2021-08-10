Researchers study social fear in mice

Home » Nation

Chinese researchers have developed a social anxiety disorder conditioning model for mice, which is expected to become a practical research aid for future SAD studies.

Researchers from Zhejiang University developed a four-stage standardized protocol to induce specific social fear in mice.

During the first stage, the researchers separated individual subject mice from their cage mates for five days. In the second stage, the subject mice freely explored their surrounding environments for 10 minutes, allowing them to gain a sense of safety in isolation.

During the third stage, an unfamiliar mouse was introduced to each subject mouse’s container. A mild foot shock was automatically delivered each time it attempted to get close to a new mouse.

In the final stage, the team performed a social preference-avoidance test on the mice in an open field container and a social interaction test in a three-chamber container to assess their social fear.