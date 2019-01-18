Respect is enough for doctor who has charged 1 yuan for 36 years

Home » Nation

How valuable is a yuan (14 US cents) in today’s China? Perhaps half a bottle of water, one-tenth of a McDonald’s cheeseburger, or one-hundredth of a stylish haircut in downtown Beijing.

But at a clinic in east China’s Zhejiang Province, it is the medical bill for everything from a consultation to a transfusion.

For the past five decades, Dr Wu Guangchao has been the sole physician, nurse, acupuncturist and accountant of the clinic in Meitang Village. He is one of the nearly 1 million grassroots medical practitioners in China’s vast countryside known as “village doctors.”

For 36 years, denying annual inflation, he has maintained the 1-yuan service.

Wu uses a rusty coin box to collect fees.

“The practice of medicine is doing good work,” said the 73-year-old. “Respect and trust from the fellow villagers are what I value most.”

A typical day for Wu starts around 6am when the elderly, now the main residents of the village, start to visit. Any emergency calls at night pull Wu out of bed. “The village has about 600 people, and I remember every patient’s condition and medical history,” Wu said.

Decades of hard work and dedication have made him one of the most esteemed figures in the village. When he was hospitalized after a bicycle accident, more than 100 villagers visited him.

In 1983, Wu’s clinic started to receive subsidies from the government, which were significantly increased in 2011.

But the 4,500 yuan he now gets in a monthly subsidy is hardly enough to offer 1-yuan medical bills to more than 4,000 visiting patients annually.

While other village clinics charge about 50 yuan for the same service, Wu was reluctant to increase the price.

So where the government funds cannot cover costs, Wu makes it up with his own salary. To reduce costs, the elderly doctor also treks into the mountains to collect herbs for his traditional Chinese medicine therapies.

Dedicated to carrying on

The search for herbs brings back an extraordinary memory for Wu. In one of those trips in 1969, Wu witnessed a colleague fall off a cliff and die.

“His death moved me a lot,” Wu said. “After that I decided to carry on his wish and stay in the job to care for more villagers.”

Between the 1950s and 1980s, China placed its rural population under a cooperative medical system, which featured a central role for barefoot doctors.

These farmer-doctors, many of whom had only basic medical training, were at the front of the nation’s fight against epidemics like malaria.

But now, according to a 2017 report by the Chinese Health Service Management journal, China’s rural doctors are aged. “I hope there will be more young, college-educated doctors willing to stay in the countryside,” Wu said.

“I plan to work until I cannot, and my son can take my position after that if there are no other successors. We just can’t leave those elderly villagers unattended.”