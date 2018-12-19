Respecting the people’s wishes

Home » Nation

EFFORTS should be made to keep delivering on the people’s aspirations for a better life, President Xi said.

The practices over the past 40 years have shown that seeking happiness for the people and striving for rejuvenation of the nation is the founding aspiration and mission of the Communist Party of China, Xi said.

“In considering and introducing a policy, we must first and foremost ensure the backing, approval and endorsement of the people,” he said.

The wishes the people express, the best practices they create, the rights they are entitled to and the role they play must be respected, said Xi.

He demanded efforts to fully stimulate and unlock people’s creativity.

What has been achieved in economic, political, cultural, social and ecological fields must be shared among all the people, Xi said, stressing it must be ensured that the people have a stronger sense of fulfillment and greater happiness, and feel safer and more secure.