The story appears on
Page A3
March 4, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Restoration school for Palace Museum
CHINA will build its first school dedicated to training professionals for the repair and restoration of relics, an official of the Palace Museum said yesterday.
Dubbed as a “medical school” for relics, the project will be led by the Palace Museum in partnership with several universities.
The project aims to address the shortage of professionals competent in repairing and restoring relics, said Song Jirong, head of the restoration workshop of the Palace Museum.
The workshop is also known as the museum’s “hospital” for relics.
The Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, is the former imperial palace of two consecutive dynasties that date back about 600 years. It is now the country’s best-known museum and houses more than 1.8 million relics.
The museum’s restoration workshop was established in 2016. It has the nation’s most advanced restoration equipment and experts.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.