Restoration school for Palace Museum

CHINA will build its first school dedicated to training professionals for the repair and restoration of relics, an official of the Palace Museum said yesterday.

Dubbed as a “medical school” for relics, the project will be led by the Palace Museum in partnership with several universities.

The project aims to address the shortage of professionals competent in repairing and restoring relics, said Song Jirong, head of the restoration workshop of the Palace Museum.

The workshop is also known as the museum’s “hospital” for relics.

The Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, is the former imperial palace of two consecutive dynasties that date back about 600 years. It is now the country’s best-known museum and houses more than 1.8 million relics.

The museum’s restoration workshop was established in 2016. It has the nation’s most advanced restoration equipment and experts.