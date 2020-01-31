Return flights for passengers

Home » Nation

China will arrange or charter flights to bring back passengers stranded overseas due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to the country’s civil aviation regulator.

Some foreign airlines have reduced or canceled flights because of the outbreak, leaving some passengers stranded overseas, said Zhu Tao, an official with the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Recently, some domestic and foreign airlines have sent flights from Japan, Thailand, Singapore and other countries to Wuhan to transport passengers back home.