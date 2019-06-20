The story appears on
Page A3
June 20, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Revamp of old urban areas to be accelerated
THE State Council, China’s Cabinet, plans to accelerate the regeneration of old residential areas in cities, urging faster progress in upgrading the electric grid as well as expanding access to safe drinking water in rural areas.
An executive meeting of the State Council chaired by Premier Li Keqiang yesterday called for implementing major projects that can meet people’s needs and spur domestic demand to boost effective investment.
Regeneration projects, which are expected to cover an estimated 100 million urban residents, will focus on improving facilities for water, electricity, gas and optical fiber cable in old residential areas.
Better water supply
Central government subsidies will be allocated this year to fund the regeneration.
Financial institutions and local governments will be encouraged to increase sustainable financial support for the upgrades.
In terms of rural electric grid upgrades, each provincial-level area should ensure that tasks designated in the 13th Five-Year Plan should be completed a year in advance this year.
More efforts should also be made to reduce electricity access time for enterprises to improve the business environment.
The meeting highlighted faster drinking water project construction to fully resolve issues such as inadequate water supply and excessive fluorine for 60 million rural residents next year.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.