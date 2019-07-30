Advanced Search

July 30, 2019

Revolution in rocket technology

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 30, 2019 | Print Edition

China has successfully tested technology that can accurately control the landing site of falling rocket parts, making progress toward reusable launch vehicles, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation said on Sunday.

The CASC said that the test was carried out following a Long March-2C rocket launched on Friday and focused on grid fins which are like wings on the rocket core to increase precision in controlling its landing.

According to experts from the CASC, the rocket’s flight trajectory is designed to avoid densely populated areas.

But after completing the mission, the rocket debris falls under no control with a wide range of landing points which sometimes involve inhabited areas.

In order to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property, the current practice is to evacuate people to a safety zone before each mission, which is not only inconvenient for the local people but also increases the cost and task difficulty.

The success of the test is important for improving the safety of China’s inland rocket landings and minimizing inconvenience to locals.

