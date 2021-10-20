The story appears on
October 20, 2021
Reward on offer after jail break
A prison in northeast China’s Jilin Province is offering a reward for clues about a criminal, named Zhu Xianjian, who escaped on Monday.
Zhu climbed over the canopy of the prison gate and ran away about 6pm when the inmates’ workday ended.
Zhu, 39, 160 centimeters tall, has single eyelids — they have no creases — and an oval-shaped face, police said.
He was wearing a prison working uniform with dark clothes and trousers inside when he escaped.
Anyone who provides clues to assist in his arrest will be rewarded 100,000 yuan (US$15,608), and 150,000 yuan will be awarded for those who provide clues directly leading to his arrest.
Anyone who shelters him will be held accountable.
