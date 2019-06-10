Rise of the vloggers

Home » Nation

Vlogging, or video blogging, has become a new fashion in China, as more and more people grab their smartphones and cameras to record their lives and ideas and post the videos online.

According to a survey by China Youth Daily which pooled 2,003 people, 54.4 percent said they had watched vlogs and 29.1 percent said they made vlogs. More than 60 percent of the respondents said they enjoy watching video clips about travel, while about 57 percent said food vlogs are their favorite. Most of the respondents are interested in the vlogs of Internet celebrities as well as entertainers.