‘Ro-Ro’ giant launched

The largest multipurpose “roll-on/roll-off” ship in Asia was launched at a ceremony in east China’s Shandong Province on Monday. The 25,000-ton Bohai Hengda, the ship is 189.9 meters long and 26.4 meters, and has lanes around 2,700 meters long to stow more than 300 vehicles. It can sail up to 5,000 nautical miles. The ship has been designed for multiple roles such as transporting vehicles and containers.