April 22, 2020

‘Robotaxis’ ushering in a new era

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 22, 2020 | Print Edition

A batch of 30 self-driving taxis have entered public use in Changsha, capital of central China’s Hunan Province, the management committee of the city’s Xiangjiang New Area said yesterday.

Users can hail a taxi for a free ride on a mobile app. Each taxi has one or two technicians sitting inside to guarantee the safety of passengers.

The self-driving taxis, named Robotaxis, are operated by Hunan Apollo Intelligent Transportation Co Ltd, based in the Xiangjiang New Area.

The hailing service covers about 130 square kilometers, including residential communities, commercial and leisure areas and industrial parks in the city proper.

Passengers can observe road conditions, driving speed and the route on a tablet, and play music on it as well.

