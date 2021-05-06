Ruili free of COVID-19 risks

Home » Nation

Ruili, a border city in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, now has no medium or high-risk areas for the novel coronavirus, the city’s COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters said on Tuesday.

COVID-19 risk levels in two areas of the city were downgraded from medium to low from 8pm on Tuesday, marking the clearance of all areas with medium or high infection risks. Dozens of domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported in Ruili since March 30. Local authorities launched several testing campaigns to curb the spread of the virus.