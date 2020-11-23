Running like a snake to promote health

Home » Nation

Nearly 2,500 students running in changing formations that resemble the classic game Snake have become the latest hit on Chinese social media.

In a recent viral video, students from Haimen No. 1 Middle School in east China’s Jiangsu Province are seen running on the school playground in exquisitely choreographed formations, which, if seen from above, are similar to the slithering snake from the iconic mobile game.

The video has become an instant sensation on China’s Twitter-like Sina Weibo, garnering more than 30 million views.

“As a diehard Snake fan, I would have been much more willing to attend my high school morning exercises if they were this fun,” a netizen said on Sina Weibo.

Chen Jianming, the school’s PE teacher who choreographed the exercises, said the exercise routine begins at 9am every school day and lasts for about half an hour.

The formations were specially designed to allow the school’s 2,000-plus students to exercise at the same time on a small playground as well as to add more fun to the daily exercise routine, according to Chen.

“We hope to bring more interesting elements to the exercises to attract more students,” Chen said. “The students get to train their bodies while building a strong team spirit.”

“The exercises were a lot of fun,” said Shen Yifan, a senior student at the school. “They help relieve pressure from my studies and bring all students together.”