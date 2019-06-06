Russia, China partnership entering new era

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin praised their countries’ ties during a meeting in the Kremlin yesterday, as the two countries bring their comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination to a new era.

Upon arrival, Xi said he would exchange views with Putin on how to deepen bilateral ties and promote practical cooperation.

They would also discuss major international and regional issues of common concern.

The two heads of state would plan for the future development of bilateral relationship so as to push forward the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination to a new era of greater development at a higher level, Xi said.

Putin said the visit was a “key event” in relations between the two neighbors.

Xi, who was received with full honors when he arrived at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport, said: “Our relationship will be better and better.”

Putin replied: “In recent years, thanks to your direct participation, the relationship between Russia and China has reached an unprecedentedly high level.”

Xi is set to travel to Russia’s former imperial capital Saint Petersburg. There he will attend an economic forum hosted by Putin today and tomorrow.

Xi’s visit to Russia, the eighth since 2013 when he was elected Chinese president, comes as the two countries are embracing the historic moment of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

China and Russia “have strong political mutual trust, and support each other firmly on issues concerning each other’s core interests and major concerns,” Xi said during an interview with Russian media ahead of the visit.

After standing the test of changing circumstances over the past 70 years, the bilateral relations are increasingly mature, stable and resilient, Xi said, noting the ties are at a new historical starting point with a new historic opportunity.

The Chinese delegation brought two pandas as gifts, bound for Moscow Zoo.

“The animal is a symbol of China and the gesture is very important to our partners,” Russian presidential advisor Yury Ushakov said.

The partnership is yielding increasing trade, which has increased by 25 percent in 2018 to hit a record US$108 billion, he added, calling China “Russia’s most important economic partner.”

Xi and Putin, maintaining close friendship, have met nearly 30 times on bilateral and multilateral occasions since 2013.

In a meeting with Putin in April, Xi said the bilateral relationship has become a major-country relationship featuring the highest degree of mutual trust, the highest level of coordination and the highest strategic value.

Ushakov said “the positions of Russia and China are very close or coincide completely on most international issues.”