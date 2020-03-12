Russians’ choice on presidency supported

Home » Nation

CHINA supports the Russian people’s independent choice of a state governance model, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said yesterday.

Geng Shuang made the remarks at a press conference when asked about Russia’s State Duma passing a bill on constitutional amendments that allows its incumbent and former presidents to run for the presidency in 2024.

Geng said as Russia’s comprehensive strategic partner, China sincerely hopes and believes that Russia will maintain social stability and economic development.

China will respect and support Russia in pursuing a development path that suits its own national conditions and support the Russian people’s independent choice of a state governance model.

He said that China will continue to work with Russia to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, and deepen their mutually-beneficial cooperation in various fields.

The State Duma, the lower house of parliament, yesterday voted in favor of nullifying the limits on the number of presidential terms. It was later endorsed by the Federation Council, the upper house of parliament.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he may participate in the 2024 presidential race if the country’s Constitutional Court approves it.

During a State Duma plenary session debate on the bill on constitutional amendments, lawmaker Valentina Tereshkova proposed dropping restrictions on the number of presidential terms, currently two in a row.

“In principle, this variant would be possible, but on one condition, namely, if the Constitutional Court officially rules that such an amendment will not contradict the principles and main provisions of the constitution,” Putin said. His current presidential term ends in 2024.

Putin said he could run for the presidency in open elections with competitors and “if citizens support this proposal, and say ‘yes’ in the referendum (on constitutional amendments) on April 22.”