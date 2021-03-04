Sabotaging Games will fail

Home » Nation

ATTEMPTS to politicize sporting events and disturb and sabotage the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are futile and doomed to fail.

Certain foreign politicians have politicized sports and tried to disturb and sabotage the preparations for and holding of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

“Such attempts run against the spirit of the Olympic Charter,” said Guo Weimin, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

“We believe these attempts will not have the support of the international community and are futile and doomed to fail,” he said.