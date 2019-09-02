The story appears on
September 2, 2019
Safe travel campaign
Beijing railway police seized 471 fugitives during a two-month campaign for safe travel during the summer vacation, the police source said. The railway police dispatched more patrols on trains and tightened security checks at major railway stations in Beijing, according to a statement. They also detained 31 theft suspects and found about 340,000 hazardous and prohibited items in passengers’ belongings. The summer vacation often sees a hike in travel with students’ trips home and parents taking children for holidays. China Railway said more than 11 million people traveled by train every day from August 1 to 27, compared with 10 million in July.
