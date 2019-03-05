Safe water purification

Home » Nation

Chinese scientists have developed a new material that can use light to safely purify water.

Scientists from the Institute of Process Engineering under the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Yangzhou University have designed a metal-free catalyst for photocatalytic water purification. They utilized nanosheets of graphitic carbon nitride, an ultra-thin two-dimensional material with the right electronic properties, to absorb light and generate reactive oxygen. Its structure helped to facilitate the reaction by generating plenty of hydrogen peroxide, which efficiently kills bacteria.