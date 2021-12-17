Advanced Search

December 17, 2021

Safety of Lithuania diplomats ensured

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 December 17, 2021 | Print Edition

CLAIMS that Lithuanian diplomats feared for their safety or China forbade Chinese citizens from working at Lithuanian diplomatic representation in China are nothing but lies, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said yesterday.

Lithuanian authorities said on Wednesday they had summoned their top diplomat back from China for “consultations.”

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China has always attached great importance to ensuring the security of the premises and personnel of foreign diplomatic institutions in China, including that of Lithuania, and safeguarding their normal operation. Lithuania also never raised the issue of personal safety to China, he added.

In terms of the damaged bilateral relations, Wang said, “The merits of the damaged relations between China and Lithuania are plain and clear.”

