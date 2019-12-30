Savage cold front hits

Home » Nation

A COLD front that hit China yesterday is expected to last through tomorrow, bringing strong gales, the National Meteorological Center says.

Much of the country’s northern regions will see temperature drops of between 4 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius.

Some areas will experience drops of up to 14 degrees, with by winds of up to level 8 — almost 75 kilometers an hour.

Heavy snow or snowstorms will hit some regions in the provinces of Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning.