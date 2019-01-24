Saving Qinghai’s ‘kidneys of the Earth’

Home » Nation

Northwestern Qinghai Province spent 156 million yuan (US$23 million) last year on wetlands protection and restoration, local authorities said yesterday.

The conservation and restoration funds consisted of 109 million yuan provided by the central government and 47 million yuan provided by the provincial government, according to Ma Jianhai, director of the provincial wetlands conservation and management center.

The central government funds included 61 million yuan of subsidy funds, 43.4 million yuan of budgetary funds for wetlands protection projects and 4.7 million yuan for a peatlands survey.

To ensure that all the funds had been used properly, the center made an implementation plan for their use.

The province has also made progress in wetlands conservation mechanisms, organizing local herdsmen and encouraging them to join in the protection of wetlands in Qinghai.

So far, there are nearly 1,000 wetlands rangers protecting around 2 million hectares of lakes, rivers and constructed wetlands across the province. Each of the rangers will be given 1,800 yuan every month by the local government.

Wetlands have been referred to as the “Earth’s kidneys” because they are vital to ecological balance.

With more than 8 million hectares of wetlands, Qinghai Province has more wetlands than anywhere else in China. Three have been listed as Wetlands of International Importance, while the province is also home to 19 national wetlands.